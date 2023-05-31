Scott County Sheriff's Deputy airlifted to UofL Hospital after serious crash

The officer was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday, police said.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office said a sheriff's deputy was involved in a serious crash while on patrol in Austin, Indiana around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, the crash happened on State Road 256 near Mann Avenue. It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

Police said the deputy was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by helicopter for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Officials said the Austin City Police Department is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

