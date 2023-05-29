Minor league baseball team raises money for Kentucky deputy's family

Monday, the Lexington Counter Clocks hosted a fundraiser for the family of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A minor league baseball team in Lexington hosted more than just a game this Memorial Day.

Conley was killed during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

Proceeds from tickets sold for Monday's doubleheader, and games over the weekend, will be donated to Conley's family.

Before the games even began, the team said they were already seeing an outpouring of support.

"I think that speaks a lot about the community we have here, right?" President and General Manager Justin Ferrarella said. "They want to be surrounded by people that want to help them and that's us, and that's all we can do, right? It's not about the Counter Clocks, it's about the family and how the community as a whole can come together and support the family and be there for them in tragic times."

Fans could choose to donate anywhere from $5 to $100.

A visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, and he will be laid to rest on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Both services will be at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, before he will be buried in Cynthiana.

