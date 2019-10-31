SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — According to the Scott Co. police department, a detective began an investigation in August when allegations of inappropriate sexual contact between an adult and a minor were reported.

On Oct. 31, the adult male was identified as 20-year-old Kyle Cutshall of Scottsburg was arrested on charges of two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

The arrest came after Scott Co. dectetives turned their investigation into the Scott County Prosecutor's Office, who then sought and received an arrest warrant.

Police say Kyle Cutshall was arrested without incident and transported to the Scott County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.

