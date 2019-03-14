Hardin County Schools will be releasing early today at 1:15p.m. This is due to the potential severe weather moving into the area.

Hardin County Schools posted this on their Facebook page:

Taylor County Schools will be releasing at 2p.m. Also, all after-school activities are canceled. They posted this notice to their Facebook page:

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Grayson, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham, Trimble, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties until 5 p.m.

We are in the ENHANCED category for severe weather potential this afternoon (a 3 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale).

