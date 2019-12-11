LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first wintry weather of the season moved through Kentucky Monday night and several school districts are closed on Tuesday due to black ice and unsafe conditions.

Jefferson County Public Schools are open and operating on a normal schedule. Schools in Carroll, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Jennings, LaRue, Marion, Trimble, and Washington County are closed.

For more closures and delays, visit our Closings page.

