'I am pressing charges': JCPS mom calls for accountability after video shows daughter repeatedly hit in fight

JCPS officials say it happened during dismissal on Friday at Farnsley Middle School. They say five students have been disciplined so far.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother wants more security and accountability at a JCPS middle school after her daughter was badly hurt in a fight.

School district officials say it happened at Farnsley Middle School last Friday during dismissal. The exchange was caught on video, now circulating on social media, showing an eighth grader taking repeated kicks to the head and neck area.

That student's mother, Stephanie Stone, says her daughter suffered a concussion and major bruising.

"She said, '[Mom], I just got jumped by about six girls at school,'" Stone said recounting the conversation on Friday. "That's just awful for any mother to have to watch. Every time I watch that video I get teary-eyed. I bawl."

JCPS officials tell WHAS 11 that adults were around and broke up the fight within 30 seconds.

In a statement, a JCPS spokesperson says five students have been disciplined so far but didn't elaborate on what those punishments are. Officials say school administrators will be working with students involved to mediate the conflict and re-engage them in school.

But Stone isn't waiting.

She's seeking to press charges with JCPS Police, who she says she's been in conversations with, along with the school principal, since the incident. She believes her daughter was assaulted and is making her case that the students who initiated the violence shouldn't ever return back to Farnsley Middle School.

She tells WHAS 11 she doesn't feel safe sending her daughter back to school until changes are made. She says couple-day suspensions aren't enough.

"I want a no-contact [order] between those students [and mine]," Stone said.

Stone believes this reflects a larger problem that could potentially put any student in harm's way. She fears more families could be in her spot at any point -- or worse.

"We need more staff, more security, more eyes to be able to watch what these kids do and how they act -- to be able to act quicker," she said. "I understand that stuff can happen so fast, but whenever you're dealing with a bunch of kids, especially at dismissal time, then there needs to be more adults around to watch what's going on."

JCPS officials said the students were disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

