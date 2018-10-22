SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A man accused of planning a school shooting faced a judge today.

Lodged in the Shelby County Detention Center, 21-year-old Dylan Jarrell appeared in court by video for his arraignment.

MORE: KSP arrests man for threats against Anderson, Shelby County schools

State police said he was pulling out of his driveway with a gun, ammunition and a Kevlar vest with the intention of carrying out a school shooting last Thursday.

Today, there was a noticeable police presence at Anderson County High School which is in one of the districts Jarrell threatened. He also made threats against Shelby County schools.

During the arraignment, the judge decided not to lower Jarrell's bond because of the charges he was facing.

Jarrell is charged with terroristic threatening and harassing communications. State police said he could still face federal charges connected to the plot.

