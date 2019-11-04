WARNING: Graphic images are shown at the bottom of this story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Teens die every day from drinking and driving, and as prom season approaches, Jeffersontown Police want to show students the very real dangers of impaired driving.

Officer Brandon Gwynn brought "Ghost Out Week" to Jeffersontown High School nearly ten years ago, using a reenactment of a deadly crash to both shock students and leave a lasting impression on the consequences of distracted driving.

"After knowing folks that have been affected by DUI-related accidents, and the families that have been hurt and traumatized, that's the reason I push forward with this," Gwynn said.

Juniors and seniors watched student volunteers covered in blood show the aftermath of a DUI-related crash. EMT and police were on hand, showing how difficult it can be to extricate people from their cars. A chopper landed nearby providing more first-responders, and a mother cried on the ground as EMT reenacted trying to save a teen's live.

The scripted reenactment also followed a driver who survived the crash, showing the trauma he goes under as he sits in the back of a police car watching the others die. The images are graphic, but Gwynn said it is important this event shows students just how serious impaired driving is.

"I don't want this to be in my community," Gwynn said. "If I can get one kid to be impacted by this program, I've done my job."

After the reenactment, students went to an assembly where one parent spoke candidly about how drunk-driving changed her life.

Heather Fountaine will have more on the mother's story at 11 p.m.

