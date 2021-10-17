Bullitt County to focus social media impact during 'School Safety Week'

Viral challenges on apps such as TikTok are leading to damages of school property, school officials said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School Safety Week begins Monday and a local district said they will be focusing on the impact of social media in the classroom.

Images floating around on apps show broken equipment and items around schools, and some leaders are blaming TikTok.

They said teens are damaging different items through their schools to get views on the app.

“Social media challenges have been around for a while, and though some are fun and light-hearted, unfortunately some are dangerous, inappropriate, and at time even illegal,” Superintendent Dr. Jessie Bacon said in a letter sent to parents Thursday.

The district is urging parents to talk to their children about the challenges and talk them out of them because of the impacts and consequences that will follow.

Bacon says further in the letter that when it comes to hurting others or damaging the school, it will not be tolerated.

