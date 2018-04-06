LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Monday, for the first time, a group of Kentucky lawmakers gathered for their special work group to investigate school violence.

The Commonwealth experienced its own deadly shooting in January at Marshall County High School.

But as the bipartisan work group met, some members wondered why there's no Louisville representation on the panel and why there is no expectation of writing any actual legislation.

“Now, could legislation come out in the session that deals with school safety? Definitely”, said work session co-chair Senator Max Wise. “But the working group is not a task force that will say here are our final recommendations.”

Out of the gate, Co-Chair, Kentucky 16th District Senator Max Wise, tried to set expectations of this bipartisan group that includes the State Senator and State Representative from Marshall County.

Representative Will Coursey said the announcement was the first he heard that the group would not actually author legislation before next legislative session.

"I would prefer that this group got together and, in the end, made recommendations for legislation in the next session,” Rep. Coursey, who represents Marshall County, said. “I mean, obviously this is what this is all about, so yes, I was a little disappointed".

Co-Chair, teacher and 51st District Representative Bam Carney, insists that the research will likely lead the way to someone introducing some sort of school safety bill.

“We all felt compelled to do something immediately on the situation,” Marshall County’s State Senator, Danny Carroll, explained. “But I think we're taking the best approach to take a step back and think through what we're doing and make sure the answers that we come up with are sustainable and effective and we look through all aspect.”

Carroll is also a Marshall County High School graduate. He spoke in favor of the process that did not react to emotions alone.

The work group includes former police officers and several educators and, while there are two lawmakers from Lexington, there's no one representing the Commonwealth's largest school district, Jefferson County.

Both Co-Chairs say they'll look to remedy that with ex-officio members which are non-elected members of the work group that may include experts.

