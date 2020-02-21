FRANKFORT, Ky. — Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 8 (SB8) into law. Beshear said the law will better protect children in Kentucky schools.

SB8 received bipartisan support among lawmakers. Before making it to the governor's desk, the bill was passed by vote of 34-1 in the Senate and 78-8 in the House. The bill requires a sworn law enforcement officers already serving in Kentucky schools to be armed and requires standards for security and training.

"As a parent and as your governor, I want Kentuckiana to know that I see the safety of our families and children as my top responsibility. I am taking the steps to protect our children in schools. To ensure that the next time an armed individual enters a Kentucky school--there is a sworn officer there armed and well-trained. We're going to give them the tools they need to stop the worst of the worst."

Gov. Beshear acknowledged that some children in schools don't feel safe because of the presence of an armed officer. He said it will be addressed.

Gov. Beshear said he and his administration have met with concerned parents, other voters and vowed to keep listening to their concerns.

