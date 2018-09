LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A student at Seneca High School is facing disciplinary action after an unloaded gun was found in his backpack.

A spokesperson for JCPS tells WHAS11 News other students told staff about the gun and the school’s resource officer took him into custody.

No threats were made, and he never pulled out the gun.

The student will be disciplined according to the JCPS Code of Conduct.

