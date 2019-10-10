LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MetroSafe confirmed a school bus struck a pedestrian in the St. Dennis neighborhood Thursday morning.

The accident involving JCPS Bus #0283 occurred near a Waffle House at 4150 Cane Run Road.

No students on the bus were injured, and there was no visible damage to the bus. Students were transferred from their bus to Bus #1848.

MetroSafe did not clarify if the pedestrian was an adult or a child. WHAS11 has reached out to JCPS for additional information.

The school bus that struck a pedestrian on Cane Run Road was pulled over at the corner of Van Winkle Drive.

Hayley Minogue

WHAS11 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information when given.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.