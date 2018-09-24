HARRISON CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – A school bus has crashed in Harrison County, Ind.

The crash happened at Old Forest Road and Steam Engine Road. This intersection is just west of Corydon, Ind.

The superintendent of South Harrison Community School Corporation said eight are injured, they include minor injuries like bumps and bruises. The ages are not known at this time. The superintendent said the schools the students belong to is not known.

I’m told this portion of Old Forest Road has had 2 other wrecks today. This road has some sort of oil on it as road crews have recently sealed it. It is slippery out here. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/Y7nD21IQIN — Robert Bradfield (@RobertBReports) September 24, 2018

The school system has teams at the scene assessing the situation.

The injured are being treated at Harrison County Hospital.

