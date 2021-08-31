JCPS school bus involved in crash on Ballardsville Road

MetroSafe confirmed that a crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ballardsville Rd. and Hickory Lane Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning near the Jefferson/Oldham County line, according to MetroSafe.

The crash happened between the bus and a car at the intersection of Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive, which is south of I-71 near Brownsboro Rd., some time before 7 a.m.

A JCPS spokesperson said there were 60 students on board the bus at the time of the crash and the district was working to find out how many, if any, kids were injured.

Officials have not provided any information on the condition of the driver of the car.

There are multiple emergency vehicles, including police and fire, on the scene. Ballardsville Road is currently shut down before you get to Hickory Forest Drive as crews continue to investigate. Avoid the area if possible.

Parents reconnecting with kids from the bus this morning. They are keeping everyone together after triaging each student with tags. Spoke with a junior from Ballard who said he was thrown from the back of the bus when the impact happened, complaining of back pain. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/12wZ25YMKb — Brooke Hasch (@WHAS11Hasch) August 31, 2021

