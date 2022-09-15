New scholarship program at Centre for underserved students

Officials said the funding will allow more than 120 students who might not otherwise be able to afford Centre to attend the college.

KENTUCKY, USA — Centre College is partnering with the Schuler Education Foundation on a $50 million scholarship initiative to support underserved students, officials said.

A $20 million grant from the foundation is being matched by an anonymous college donor for $40 million immediately and the college plans to raise $10 million over the next 10 years, a statement from Centre said.

The Schuler Access Initiative seeks to boost the number of talented students who are eligible for Pell grants or who have undocumented status in some of the nation's top liberal arts colleges, the statement said. Centre is one of five colleges recently added to the program.

