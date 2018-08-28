LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The bad blood between Papa John's Founder John Schnatter and Papa John's CEO continues.

Schnatter posted a scathing letter on the website savepapajohns.com tearing apart leadership at the company and claiming he told the company's board that Steve Ritchie needed to go.

In the letter, Schnatter alleges that an employee who reported to Ritchie was having an affair with another Papa John's employee and "secretly accessed" a draft of Schnatter's review of Ritchie's performance – as well as a list of senior management who needed to be replaced – and gave it to Ritchie.

Schnatter claims that Ritchie moved to remove him to save his own job.

Papa John's reacted to Schnatter's letter today saying in a statement:

“Once again, John Schnatter is making untrue and disparaging statements in a self-serving attempt to distract from the damaging impact his own words and actions have had on the company and our stakeholders.”

RELATED STORIES:

- Experts say Papa John's can and will recover despite founder fall out

- FORBES: Schnatter, former Papa John's CEO, apologizes after racial comment during call

- INTERVIEW: Can the Papa John's brand survive Schnatter?

- How Schnatter's words will affect Papa John's

- Papa John's founder out as CEO weeks after NFL comments

© 2018 WHAS-TV