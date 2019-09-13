LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Schnatter is donating to African American causes and education after leaving his job at the company he founded over racist comments made in a training session.

Schnatter spoke at the National Baptist Convention of America where he announced he is giving money to build a three-story lodge on the campus of the National Baptist Convention of America's retreat center in Valley Station.

In 2017, the Convention moved its headquarters to the campus of Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville.

Last week Schnatter also gave $1,000,000 to Simmons, the historically black college in Louisville headed by the reverend Kevin Cosby as president.

