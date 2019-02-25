Scarlet’s Bakery is celebrating the opening of a new location at the First Trust Center on South 5th Street in Louisville.

It is more than just a bakery. It's a place where all ingredients come together to help change lives. Some of the employees there are learning new life skills after being exploited.

It all began in 2007 when the founder Rachelle Starr had the calling to help change lives and she's been doing it ever since.

The other location is on East Oak Street, and there are plans in the works to open a third shop.

