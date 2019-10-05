LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Facebook is launching a new feature and is celebrating in Louisville with a cupcake giveaway at Scarlet's Bakery on Friday. You can visit the bakery's St. Matthews location from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (or while supplies last) to get a free chocolate and caramel bourbon cupcake.

What's all the fuss about? On May 10, Facebook is launching "Birthday Stories" globally. The feature allows friends and family to add birthday cards, photos, and videos to a special story for a person's birthday. The company says the end result is like getting a personalized birthday card from everyone you care about around the world.

Bakeries across the United States are getting in on the fun. You don't have to be celebrating a birthday to participate - all you have to do is show up! There will be a local representative on site to demonstrate how to use the new Facebook feature.

The Scarlet's Bakery location in St. Matthews is at 106 Fairfax Ave.

