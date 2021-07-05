Authorities warn of phone scam targeting Hardin County residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking the public to beware of a scam targeting Hardin County residents.
In a Facebook post, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department said a few residents had been receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be a “Sergeant Berry” with the department.
They explain the individual tells the person receiving the call “that he has a warrant for their arrest” but says they can utilize gift cards to post bond to avoid jail.
The sheriff’s department said this is a scam.
If you receive a phone call, you are asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 765-5133.
