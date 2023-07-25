JCPS Board to discuss, possibly decide on SB 150 implementation

The bill impacts schools by banning discussions on gender expression, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Board is expected to meet Tuesday night to discuss and possibly decide on how the district will implement Senate Bill 150.

The bill impacts schools by banning discussions on gender expression, sexual orientation and gender identity.

It also allows teachers to ignore a student’s preferred pronouns and restrict bathroom access.

JCPS is considering two policy drafts.

One version includes a statement of concern about whether SB 150 violates the constitution and Title IX.

The other, takes a stronger stance and said it does violate the constitution and Title IX.

Earlier this month, the district’s lawyer said between the two policies there is not a clear choice, noting either could open the district up to lawsuits.

This story will be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.