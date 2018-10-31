LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — When thieves tried to pull the plug on an elaborate Halloween display, the Dixie Highway community rallied together to restore it.

Erin Phillips posted on Facebook on Tuesday after her yard display, called the “Pirates of PRP” was robbed. According to Phillips, the Fire and Ice LED lights were stolen from the display sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.

She reached out on social media, heartbroken, asking the thieves to return the lights.

“I am in tears this is my last year doing this yard,” Phillips said in the post. She also said that she would not press charges if the lights were returned.

When the thieves didn’t come forward, the Dixie Highway community stepped up.

PHOTOS: Ahoy! 'Pirates of PRP' display sets sail for Halloween

In a post on Wednesday, Phillips described how “car after car after car” came to donate extension cords, light bulbs, and spotlights. There were so many items donated that they couldn’t use it all.

“I have never felt so proud to be from the south end,” Phillips said on Facebook. “Yes I was robbed, but I was gifted so much love yesterday.”

"Pirates of PRP" is not only a visual spectacle, but it's also an opportunity to give back. For the ten days the display is up, they will be collecting nonperishables for Dare to Care. In 2017, they collected enough items to donate 22 boxes to the Dare to Care Food Bank.

"We made everything by hand and all we asked in return was for people to give back," she told WHAS11.

Phillips said she felt "humbled" that the community worked so hard to make sure that the "Pirates of PRP" had a spectacular final year. According to the Pirates of PRP Facebook page, Phillips still plans to decorate next year, but with a different theme.

You can see the "Pirates of PRP" display through November 10th. The display is located at 9007 Seaforth Drive in Louisville.

