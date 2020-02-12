Movie theater owners asking for federal aid with #SaveYourCinema initiative

The National Association of Theaters Owners wants Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act with $15 billion in funding before the end of 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Movie theater owners are worried that their theaters are close to shutting down for good because of the coronavirus pandemic. To keep that from happening, they've launched a new initiative called #SaveYourCinema and are encouraging moviegoers to speak up about preserving their local theaters.

To participate in the initiative, you are encouraged to email your local senators and members of Congress, telling them you want to save your local movie theaters.

According to the sample letter, nearly 70% of small and independent movie theaters across the nation will be forced to file bankruptcy or close for good without additional relief.

For more information, visit the SaveYourCinema website.

At the end of October, AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said the company's cash resources would be 'largely depleted' by end of 2020 or early 2021 due to the pandemic. While most AMC theaters across the country are open, the lack of film releases and capacity restrictions have hit the industry hard.

Earlier this fall, Regal Cinemas announced it would temporarily close all of its theaters due to the dwindling number of blockbuster films being released this year.

Release dates for several films, including ones from Disney and Warner Bros. have been pushed back to 2021 or later and some films have had digital-only releases this year.

