Save A Lot in Portland neighborhood gets major remodel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grocery store in one of Louisville's most underserved communities has just undergone a major remodel and is now open for business.

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, announced the completed renovations of its Portland neighborhood location.

Customers will notice the store is lighter, brighter and easier to get around in. The remodel included new décor, fresh interior and exterior paint and new signage throughout the store.

“My team and I are thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Portland Ave Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” Woody Woodruff, store director, said. “At a time when other businesses are moving out of this community, my family and I are proud to be the only independent, full-service grocery store here. The Kute family has been a part of the Louisville community for more than 70 years and we’re excited to show our appreciation for our customers with this remodel.”

Throughout July and August, Louisville residents can enjoy two months worth of coupons on grocery essentials. These 60 days of savings are offered in celebration of the store's grand re-opening.

”We’re delighted the Portland Avenue Save A Lot store is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” Mark Kotcher, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Save A Lot, said. “The Kute family’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

The Portland Avenue store in Louisville is open Monday though Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

