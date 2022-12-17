Bike giveaway brings southern Indiana friends together in time of grief

Debra McCoskey-Reiset and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a week away and some children got some of their wishes fulfilled during a giveaway.

Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes hosted the event on Saturday.

Debra McCoskey-Reisert and Jennifer Brazell are two friends who started separate nonprofits after losing someone close to them.

Savannah Smiles honors the life of Savannah Brazell who died in March 2020 while Bobby’s Bikes was founded in memory of Bobby McCoskey who was taken by COVID-19 in April 2020.

The two families had been friends for close to 45 years and never thought they would end up honoring their loves ones like this.

“My friend Jen, I've known her since we were teenagers, and she lost her daughter one month before we lost Bobby. And she started her own foundation. Savannah Smiles. So when I saw she was doing on Facebook, it one day I asked her if she could use bikes for the kids? And she said, yeah, so about a year ago, we created a partnership,” McCoskey-Reisert said.

Brazell added, “Savannah was just a very loving and giving person and always trying to help others and help other children. So we wanted to carry on in her honor and just give the struggles she went through a purpose.”

The families in the program came together for food, cookies, crafts, games and hot chocolate.

All the children there received a gift and those that didn't already have a bike also got a bike.

