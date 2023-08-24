Sauerbeck Family Drive-In offering discounted movie tickets

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is offering discounted movie tickets!

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A local drive-in is offering the community discounted tickets to see some of the summer's biggest movies.

The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is offering $4 tickets for a "Barbenheimer" Double Feature on Sunday, Aug. 27 in celebration of National Cinema Day.

Gates open at 7:45 p.m. "Barbie" starts at 8:45 p.m., it's followed by "Oppenheimer" at 11:00 p.m.

The drive-in is located in La Grange and is just 20 minutes from downtown Louisville, one mile off I-71 at exit 18. It boasts a 92' diagonal screen with 4K projection and FM sound.

Sunday night's double feature isn't the only time the drive-in will offer discounted movie tickets.

Due to a sponsorship with the Tenacity Charitable Foundation, the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is offering half price adult tickets for 400 people to see the movie "Sound of Freedom."

The tickets, which are on sale now, are for the double feature of "Sound of Freedom" followed by "Oppenheimer" on Friday, Aug. 25; Saturday, Aug. 26; and Thursday, Aug. 31.

Get your tickets fast though! Earlier this week, the drive-in offered free tickets to the film and those sold out within 24 hours.

The "Sound of Freedom" is rated PG-13 and "exposes the darkness of child trafficking." Click here to watch the movie's trailer.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.