Catch a Christmas flick at Sauerbeck Family Drive In

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some old-school and more recent Christmas movies from the comfort of your warm car?
Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movies you won't want to miss.
The drive-in will show older movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as well as newer movies like The Polar Express, according to their website.
Thursday, Dec. 1, the Sauerbeck Drive-In will really be in the Christmas spirit, offering free tickets to their "Elf" showing at 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $11 for adults and $6 for children, they can be purchased in advanced online or at the front entrance.
Concessions can also be ordered online or in person.
Full Drive-in Holiday Schedule
Retro Wednesday, Nov. 23: ($10 per carload)
- Elf – 6:15 p.m.
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7:45 p.m.
Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 24: ($15 per carload)
- Christmas Vacation – 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 27:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
Retro Wednesday, Nov. 30: ($10 per carload)
- Arthur Christmas – 6:15 p.m.
- Daddy's Home 2 – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1: (Free Christmas movie)
- Elf – 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 8:45 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17:
- Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.
- Avatar: The Way of Water – 8:45 p.m.
