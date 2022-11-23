Catch a Christmas flick at Sauerbeck Family Drive In

This is the only drive-ins near Louisville showing Christmas movies this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — What better way to celebrate Christmas than to enjoy some old-school and more recent Christmas movies from the comfort of your warm car?

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In is ringing in the holiday season with a lineup of Christmas movies you won't want to miss.

The drive-in will show older movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation as well as newer movies like The Polar Express, according to their website.

Thursday, Dec. 1, the Sauerbeck Drive-In will really be in the Christmas spirit, offering free tickets to their "Elf" showing at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $11 for adults and $6 for children, they can be purchased in advanced online or at the front entrance.

Concessions can also be ordered online or in person.

Full Drive-in Holiday Schedule

Retro Wednesday, Nov. 23: ($10 per carload)

Elf – 6:15 p.m.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas – 7:45 p.m.

Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 24: ($15 per carload)

Christmas Vacation – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Retro Wednesday, Nov. 30: ($10 per carload)

Arthur Christmas – 6:15 p.m.

Daddy's Home 2 – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1: (Free Christmas movie)

Elf – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Violent Night – 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Avatar: The Way of Water – 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17:

Polar Express Experience – 6 p.m.

Avatar: The Way of Water – 8:45 p.m.

