LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have announced some traffic changes as Bourbon and Beyond gets underway Saturday.

Officials say River Road is closed to vehicle traffic between Zorn and Frankfort Avenues due to flooding.

However, those who are attending the festivities can still be dropped off at the Water Tower.

Saturday night’s acts include John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz and Sheryl Crow.

