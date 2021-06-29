LMPD searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Louisville police said Sara McQuilling was last seen on June 23 in the 1300 block of Lillian Ave. If you know anything about her location, call 574-5673.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

According to police, 39-year-old Sara McQuilling was last seen on June 23 in the 1300 block of Lillian Ave. in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

She is described as a white woman with brown eyes and auburn hair.

Her family and friends haven't been able to get in contact with her. She is also supposed to take medicine for a medical condition, but she didn't take it with her.

If you know anything about where Sara McQuilling might be, you should contact Louisville Metro Police at 574-LMPD (5673).

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.