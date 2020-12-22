'Santa Trucks' honor late Zoneton fire chief

A variety of Christmas-themed trucks gathered at Zoneton Fire Department Monday night as a show of solidarity for Rob Orkies’ family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For more than 20 years, Zoneton Fire Chief Rob Orkies proudly put on the Santa Truck.

His fellow fire departments honored his memory with their own version of the tradition.

A variety of Christmas-themed trucks gathered at Zoneton Fire Department Monday night as a show of solidarity for Orkies’ family.

The fire chief recently passed away after a battle with cancer and the coronavirus.

Southeast Bullitt firefighter Chris Allen said Orkies was the inspiration for them to do their own Santa fire truck.

“People drive by, they honk, they take pictures. The kids love it. They see the lights. Like I said, it just, it shows them we're still here and we're still out here doing this for the public and you know, it's a good thing, it really is,” he said.

There were eight different decorated trucks, including ones from every different Bullitt County department, some from Hardin County and a few personal trucks.

RELATED VIDEO

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.