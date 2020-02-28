LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sexual assault is never an easy crime for victims to report. Law enforcement agencies and doctors are embracing ways to make it as dignified and caring as possible for someone who needs a safe place to report the crime.

For hospitals it means treating the patient as well as gathering necessary evidence. That's why Baptist Health Louisville is now has a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE)-ready hospital. The hospital is working in conjunction with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) Office of Inspector General. The designation makes Baptist Health one of two in Louisville and one of 11 across the state of Kentucky.

“Sexual assault is a serious issue affecting our community,” stated Vice President and CNO, Karen Higdon. “Baptist Health Louisville's designation as a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner-ready hospital demonstrates our commitment to providing the specialized care required by our vulnerable patients who have experienced sexual assault or abuse. This is an important, positive step for our community.”

For patients, this means the hospitals must have a SANE nurse on-call 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

What exactly is a SANE nurse? They are nurses are licensed, registered nurses who have received specialized training conducted by the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs. As part of training, nurses participate in supervised clinical instruction in the emergency department, as well as instruction on how to manage certain legal aspects, including evidence collection and submission, the hospital said in a news release.

Baptist Health Louisville currently employs four SANE nurses, but is increasing that number to seven to help cover on-call and the increased volume anticipated with the designation.

“They deserve to receive care during a very stressful time, from a hospital they already trust for their healthcare needs. We want to be the people they trust when they are most vulnerable,” Emergency Department Director Denise Carter said.