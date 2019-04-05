LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – All of the pomp and circumstance of the Kentucky Derby may come to an end Saturday night, but officials want you to keep celebrating.

To commemorate this year’s festival, President Mike Berry says a special sand sculpture will be on display at the Middletown Kroger.

The piece was created by Woodford County native Damon Farmer of Shadetree Studios.

The sculpture features various moments from the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival including “Pegasus”, runners from the mini-Marathon, the Great Balloon Race, planes from Thunder Over Louisville’s airshow and more.