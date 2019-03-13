Samuel L Jackson called out the president and Kentucky's senior United States senator in an interview with Esquire published Tuesday.

When asked if he was angry while growing up in segregation, the Tennessee native said he is angrier now because leaders like Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell are the same guys he remembers from his youth.

"I don’t think I was ever angry about it," Jackson said. "I’m angrier now about it than I was then just because I see these guys and I know these are the same guys: Trump and all those a--holes, Mitch McConnell. But they’re the same f------ guys. And when I hear their voices, I hear the same voices. Those twangs where they didn’t specifically call you 'n-----,' they said 'nigra.'"

Jackson continued, saying it was clear to him Trump and McConnell worried about things like miscegenation and "there being more of us than there are of them."

"There was no doubt about where they stood, that you were never going to be their equal and, if possible, they were going to make sure you never had as much s--- as they had," Jackson said.

The 70-year-old has been vocal about his views on Trump in recent years, saying the problems in the country affects him just like any other person.

"I’m a human being that feels a certain way. And some of this s--- does affect me, because if we don’t have health care...and my relatives get sick, they’re going to call my rich a--. I want them to have health care. I want them to be able to take care of themselves."

Instead, the Captain Marvel star said those who are not vocal about Trump are complicit, no matter what they fear speaking out might jeopardize.

"This motherf----- is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy s---. And the people think that’s okay. It’s not f------ okay. And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit," Jackson said. "And I wouldn’t give a f--- if I was a garbageman and I had a Twitter account; I’d tweet that s--- out. I’m not thinking about who I am and what my job is when I do that s---."

In the interview, Jackson also discussed his time at Morehouse College, where he fell into student activism and the Back Power movement.