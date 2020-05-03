LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready to roborumble! The Samtec RoboRumble Regional Robotic Tournament is returning at the 2020 Kentucky Derby Festival.

The robotic tournament challenges students and teams to design, build and compete with robots. The competition begins on March 7 at 9 A.M. at Marion C. Moore High School with the awards ceremony following at 3 P.M.

“Samtec is proud to once again sponsor the KDF Foundation RoboRumble Robotic Tournament,” said Doug Wathen, Marketing Director. “We are committed to supporting programs that encourage STEM to develop the next generation of engineers, programmers, and technicians in our community.”

The 32-ft-long Maker Mobile will also be on-site for the students to experience. The mobile maker space brings education to life by using lasers, 3D-printers, CNC equipment, and more. The Maker Mobile exposes traditional maker equipment to kids of all ages to inspire creativity and future innovators.

“As a kid, I would have never imagined how amazing robotics could be,” said Mike Moore, JCPS Parent. “The RoboRumble gives our students the opportunity to show they have the creativity and imagination to do anything!”

The 2020 RoboRumble will include five events:

RCX Robotics Challenge requires teams to program their robot to solve specific challenges within time restraints.

Sumobot Competition is a double-elimination tournament. In each round, two robots will attempt to remove or disable one another while remaining on an elevated circular platform.

Live Programming event involves on-the-spot programming. Teams are given multiple tasks at the competition, they have two hours to build or program their robot to complete those tasks.

Robotic Usage has students focus on creating a robot under one of two functions; either it is a transformation of another item or it transforms the way one would perform a task.

Sphero Hero competition challenges a team of students to create an original story, an obstacle course as the stage, and program a Sphero to navigate the stage while students narrate their tale.

