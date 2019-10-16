LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is right around the corner and you’ll soon hear bells ringing as the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign gets underway.

With more than 80 Red Kettle locations in Louisville, the agency is looking to hire 80 seasonal employees to help its team of volunteers.

Those bell ringers will earn $8.25 an hour during the campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign begins Nov. 23.

To learn more about these positions, click here.

