LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — For the fourth year, "9/11 Salute to Our Heroes" benefit concert will take place at Fourth Street Live on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks. "The Mixers" will be performing live music, and donations will be collected to benefit "Operation Helping Heroes."

Organizer Peter Hayes told WHAS11 that in addition to collecting donations, first responders and military veterans who attend the event will also have the chance to win a new TV.

Retired LMPD officer and Marine Ray Barker said this event speaks volumes to the character of the Louisville community.

"[It] represents the community taking a pause and saying 'thank you,'" Barker said. "Louisville taking the time to make sure it recognizes first responders and veterans is dear to my heart. That's why I've been volunteering to help since the conception of this."

The benefit concert begins at 6 p.m., and is free to attend. Learn more at 4thstlvie.com.

