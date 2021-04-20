Safety zone ordinance proposed for Louisville healthcare facilities

Sponsors of the ordinance have said it's a public safety issue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council ordinance aims to create a safety zone outside healthcare facilities, including the EMW Women’s Surgical Center downtown, which has been the target of anti-abortion protests.

The ordinance, filed Monday, would create a space outside those clinics where people would not be able to gather. The 10 foot wide safety zones would be clearly marked with lines on the ground.

“This very important piece of legislation will help in efforts to make sure people are safe when seeking medical care," Metro Council President David James said.

The owner of EMW Women's Surgical Center said the ordinance would not prevent free speech but would provide protection for patients who need to access the facility.