Pittsburgh joins an unfortunate list of cities with a mass shooting at a place of worship. Eleven people were killed at a synagogue Saturday.

"Some of the people are afraid right now," Ron Aguiar, the owner of Oasis Safety said.

400 miles from Pittsburgh, in Louisville, safety and security are on the minds of many. "Whenever a shooting takes place in a house of worship, I get a call," Aguiar said.

After 19 years as the director of safety at Southeast Christian Church, he made the transition to training other churches in how to handle active shooters, creating the Oasis Safety company. He's turned his teachings into a resource book.

"How to set up teams, how to train those teams, where to get some help from teams, how to prepare for an active shooter and respond accordingly if one does come on your property," he explained.

The current director of safety at Southeast Christian is now requiring his staff of 500 at the six campuses to go through active shooter training. "It's on everybody's mind and we think about it. We prepare for it," Phil Nobble said.

Those preparation include relying on volunteers, LMPD and other police agencies. Noble says it goes back to the basic mindset, "If you see something, say something. To look for people that are suspicious. And trust your feelings. If you think something is out of place, then it probably is," Noble said.

Aguiar plans to address safety concerns among local church leaders next week - giving them some peace of mind while also protecting themselves against the fear of vulnerability.

"The synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh has heightened that. The shooting at Kroger has heightened that. So, it's become an issue for them. They are seeking some help," he said.

LMPD is hosting a forum to discuss security measures at places of worship on Thursday, November 8th from 6-9pm at the LMPD Training Academy at 2911 Taylor Blvd.

Seating is limited so you will need to RSVP by calling or emailing Lt. Col. LaVita Chavous at atlavita.chavous@louisvilleky.gov or (502) 744-1702.

