LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Spaghetti Junction is getting new safety improvements.

The Federal Highway Administration has approved the Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet’s plan to make improvements on the rap from I-71 South and Interstate I-64 West to I-65 South.

Those improvements include new overhead signs, interstate markers on the road, curve warning and truck rollover signs.

They plan to begin the work by Nov. 1.

