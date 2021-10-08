KYTC: Project aims to improve safety at dangerous South Louisville intersection

Officials said the section of the roadway has had 732 crashes in the last 5 years.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dangerous road in South Louisville is getting a makeover in hopes of improving safety.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning major changes to Taylor Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, not too far from Churchill Downs.

KYTC leaders held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the project with residents and the community.

It involves re-striping the road between Berry Boulevard and South Third Street to create a center turn lane, on-street parking and dedicated turn lanes at certain intersections.

Three people have died, and 299 people were hurt.

“There’s trouble up and down over there, especially the speeding and running stop signs,” resident Joice Harper said.

Dirk Gowin of Metro Public Works added, “We're looking at ways to make our roads safer. We're starting with what's called Vision Zero where no people die on our roadways. We know drivers are going to make mistakes, but we want to make changes to the roadway, so they don't die in the process.”

The project is expected to start later this month.

