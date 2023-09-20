'These rivers flow very fast': 20 agencies conduct safety drills on Ohio River

You may have noticed some commotion on the Ohio River Wednesday morning; several law enforcement agencies spent that time preparing for emergency situations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local first responders, spent Wednesday morning conducting boat drills on the Ohio River -- from mile marker 597 to 603.

Twenty government agencies were on the river to run through various drills: man-overboard, pollution response, search-and-rescue, and vessel-to-vessel operational drills.

The Belle of Louisville was used for some of the drills to ensure all the agencies can get to a commercial passenger ship efficiently to help with any potential emergency situation on board.

"The number one thing that I think most of the agencies can take away today, is having that face-to-face interaction and that networking capability in order for them to be on a first name basis with all these different agencies, and being able to call them up if we need assistance from any of them," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Michael Franke-Rose.

Franke-Rose told WHAS11 the number of water incidents the Coast Guard responds to on the Ohio River is high.

"The Ohio River, compared to the coast, is very unique. These rivers flow very fast," he said.

Running through the safety drills ensured first responders were prepared for any emergency situation that can happen on the water.

Franke-Rose added the main safety tips for anyone on the water is to always wear a life jacket, make sure the navigation lights work properly, be aware of other boaters and be patient on the boat ramps.

