LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This holiday season, leave your car keys at home and get a free ride with Safe Ride KY. The group is offering $10,000 worth of free rides through the upcoming holidays.

The coalition is on a mission to combat impaired driving in Kentucky, and so far, has offered 9,000 rides over past holiday seasons.

You can claim ride credits by downloading the Lyft app and entering the promo code SAFERIDEKY2019.

Rides begin at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and will last until 5 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Visit saferideky.com to learn more.

