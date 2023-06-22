5 family-friendly events this Saturday across Louisville; What to know

Each location will have free attractions, including petting zoos, a variety of food trucks, ice cream, snow cones, video game trucks and much more!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will be several summer kickoff events across the Metro this weekend.

The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is hosting five, three-hour "Safe Summer Kickoff events on Saturday, June 24 from 1 - 4 p.m.

The events will be located at the community centers in the Parkhill, Southwick, and Portland neighborhoods, at Baxter Square Park in Russell, and at Petersburg Park in Newburg.

Officials said the kickoff will give residents a safe place for fun with their families and encourage neighborhood cohesion.

Each event will offer several free attractions including petting zoos, a variety of food trucks, ice cream, snow cones, video game trucks, inflatables, jugglers, music and dancing, face painting, staged music entertainment, and more.

University of Louisville football players will also be at the summer kickoff event in Southwick to play sports with children, mental health professionals will be available at Parkhill, a dunk tank in Portland, a hula-hoop contest at Petersburg Park, and free books will be given out at Baxter Square Park.

OSHN said it will also have a community survey to ask residents what they believe are the drivers of violence in their neighborhood and what changes they believe would end violence in their community.

