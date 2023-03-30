Green Alert issued for missing Louisville veteran last seen in late January

His family is concerned for his safety and mental health.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police need help locating a missing Kentucky veteran who may be in danger.

41-year-old Ryan Tucker has not been in communication with his family since late January, according to police.

His family is concerned for his safety and mental health.

Tucker was last seen in the Dixie Highway area of Louisville. He is 5'8" and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing cargo shorts and a dark hoodie.

According to LMPD, a Green Alert is issued when a veteran at risk is reported missing.

If you know of Tucker's whereabouts or see him, you are urged to call 911.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

