LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twelve-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte will be hosting this year's TYR Derby Pro Swim Weekend April 25-27.

Lochte will host a swim techniques clinic on Saturday, April 27 followed by an autograph and photo session at the Ralph Wright Natatorium from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event also includes a drowning prevention clinic hosted by the UofL Swimming and Diving team at the natatorium on Friday, April 26 before the swim meet. Athletes expected to attend include Mallory Comerford and Ryan Held.

After the meet, athletes, sponsors, and guests will be invited to attend an exclusive VIP dinner with NBA and UofL basketball legend Darrell Griffith. There are 150 VIP tickets available to purchase for the Live in Lou Derby Pro VIP Night.

For tickets and information, head to www.derbyproswim.com.