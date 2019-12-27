LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Choice Neighborhoods program in the Russell neighborhood is set to receive a $4 million grant to revitalize Beecher Terrace.

The funds can only be used for Beecher Terrace replacement housing units and will allow more time to complete the project.

The city broke ground on the project in March, and the first residents are expected to move in next fall.The last of the units will be completed by 2025.

"We have seen the declining property values and the abandonment of property for years. This is the beginning of an initiative toward restoring those values," said Metro Housing Authority Board Chair Manfred Reid Sr.

This the fourth Choice Neighborhoods grant for the Russell neighborhood.

In 2016, Louisville won a $29 million grant and used the money to offer a variety of mixed-income housing options in the area.

