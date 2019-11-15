LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police working to figure out what caused a man's death in the Russell neighborhood.

Officers responded to 10th and Ali around 6:30 p.m. November 14 on what was originally reported as a shooting. When they got there, they found a man who had been hurt, but they don't believe he was shot. He died at the hospital.

Right now, police believe the man was involved in some sort of fight and that's when he got hurt.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and tell us they believe they have everyone involved.

Check back for updates to this story.