'I haven't yet processed it.' | Several families displaced after deadly fire in Russell neighborhood

Resident Natasha Mitchell's home was destroyed Friday. She said the fire started at her neighbor Mike's house.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and several families are displaced after a damaging house fire in the Russell neighborhood.

Natasha Mitchell has lived on Magazine Street for the last 11 years. On Friday, she was left to pick up the pieces.

"I haven't processed it yet," she said.

Mitchell said she was home with her 3 children, when she got a startling knock on the door around 5 a.m. That's when she learned the house next door was on fire, and the flames were heading in her direction.

"Big flames. It was so big, It scared me. I was scared," she said.

According to Louisville Fire Department, the blaze started at 2550 Magazine Street, and took nearly 40 firefighters to stop. Chief Brian O'Neill said thankfully, they were able to save everyone in the houses to the right and left of the burning building.

"Unfortunately it was just too late for the person in the main fire," Chief Brian said.

Mitchell said that person was her neighbor Michael Justice, but everyone called him Mike. She said Justice owned the home for several years and continued to live there after he lost it.

"He was a good guy, just got sick," she said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire and ultimately led to Justice's death. In the meantime, loved ones and neighbors are rallying around Mitchell, who's already faced so much this past year.

"She lost her restaurant on 18th and Jefferson called Fire and Desire. She hasn't even recovered from that yet," Michell's friend, Giovanna Duerson said "We're going to stand with Tasha, we're going to try and find resources, give money, do whatever we can to help Tasha and her family recover."

Mitchell said she doesn't know what she would do without the community by her side. Even during this dark time, she's able to still see some light..

"I'm grateful. They're being really, really kind and nice to me. And I just want to thank them," she said.

Since the fire, firefighters helped clear homes and salvage resident's belongings. Arson investigators were on scene to determine the cause.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.