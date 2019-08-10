LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rupp Arena has just unveiled the new chair back seats which replace the bleachers along both sidelines, just in time for the 2019-20 event season.

The new upper arena chair back seats will be ready for the start of the event season, kicking off with UK Basketball’s Big Blue Madness on Oct. 11.

Chair-back seats have replaced bleachers in sections 211 through 217 and sections 228 through 234. Bleachers will remain in sections 218 – 227 and 235 – 244. Rupp Arena’s new capacity is now 20,545 for basketball, and up to 19,576 for concerts.

'This change represents the dawn of a new era for Rupp Arena. Changing from bench seating to chair back seats is a major upgrade for Rupp concerts, family event and UK Basketball fans. The new seats will provide much greater comfort, improved access to seats throughout the event, easier aisle access, more leg room, arm rests and yes, cup holders,” said Lexington Center President and CEO Bill Owen.

“Lexington Center’s partnership with Oak View Group and Live Nation Arenas is continuing to keep Rupp Arena on the map as a ‘must play’ venue for various tours and we keep adding more and more shows to our lineup,” Owen continued.

Since closing last June-September for seat installation, Rupp Arena will spring back to life in October with a busy event schedule.

In addition to the start of the UK Basketball season, here are a few more notable events happening at Rupp for the rest of 2019: UK Men’s Basketball Blue/White Game on Oct. 18, Ariana Grande on Nov. 17 and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 5.

